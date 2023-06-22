The ODP Corporation (ODP) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) closed the day trading at $40.89 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $41.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560518 shares were traded. ODP stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ODP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on January 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when MALONEY ZOE sold 11,250 shares for $45.11 per share. The transaction valued at 507,454 led to the insider holds 35,066 shares of the business.

MOFFITT KEVIN sold 23,488 shares of ODP for $1,191,834 on Mar 03. The EVP, President of Office Depot now owns 50,459 shares after completing the transaction at $50.74 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Hlavinka Sarah E., who serves as the EVP-Chief Legal Officer & Secy of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $41.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,896 and bolstered with 10,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.19B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODP has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ODP traded about 380.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ODP traded about 760.82k shares per day. A total of 40.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ODP as of May 30, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 6.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.52% and a Short% of Float of 21.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ODP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.74, with high estimates of $40.89 and low estimates of $1.79.

