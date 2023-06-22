There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Manchester United plc (MANU) can be one of them

After finishing at $22.50 in the prior trading day, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $22.75, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540929 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MANU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.67B and an Enterprise Value of 4.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of May 30, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MANU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.18 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $174.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.74M to a low estimate of $174.74M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $178.74M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.44M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.44M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $776.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $767.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $773.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.42M and the low estimate is $857.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.