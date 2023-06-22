There Is Still Room For ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) closed at $12.21 in the last session, down -3.33% from day before closing price of $12.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837231 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when THRC Holdings, LP bought 186,148 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,494,383 led to the insider holds 71,636,571 shares of the business.

THRC Holdings, LP bought 98,911 shares of ACDC for $1,326,397 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 71,450,423 shares after completing the transaction at $13.41 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, THRC Holdings, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 64,783 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 818,209 and bolstered with 71,351,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B. As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACDC traded on average about 951.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 839.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $856.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $909.4M to a low estimate of $806M. As of the current estimate, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $589.84M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $857M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $935.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.43B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.