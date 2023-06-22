There Is Still Room For Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $2.28 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1498442 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

We take a closer look at SLDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 1,901 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,992 led to the insider holds 693,900 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of SLDP for $626,126 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 300,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,089,700 and left with 9,700,214 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 412.56M and an Enterprise Value of 166.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.30.

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5140.

According to the various share statistics, SLDP traded on average about 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of May 30, 2023 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 9.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

