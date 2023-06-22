Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Records 0.08% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) was $0.66 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523289 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOPS now has a Market Capitalization of 13.38M and an Enterprise Value of 340.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOPS is 0.79, which has changed by -91.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0535.

Shares Statistics:

TOPS traded an average of 501.85K shares per day over the past three months and 313.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of May 30, 2023 were 155.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 452.22k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.9M to a low estimate of $82.9M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.66M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.66M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.1M and the low estimate is $87.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.