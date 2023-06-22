trivago N.V. (TRVG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.15 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.18 in the prior trading day, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed at $1.15, down -2.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790731 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRVG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVG now has a Market Capitalization of 404.22M and an Enterprise Value of 128.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3882.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 327.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 342.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of May 30, 2023 were 328.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 353.74k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $158.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.15M to a low estimate of $152.15M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $147.55M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.76M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $688.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.83M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $737.06M and the low estimate is $638.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.