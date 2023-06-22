TrueCar Inc. (TRUE)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed at $2.12 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138115 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Mendel John W sold 25,000 shares for $2.33 per share. The transaction valued at 58,345 led to the insider holds 123,528 shares of the business.

Harrington Brendan L bought 10,400 shares of TRUE for $25,480 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 211,741 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Claus Christopher W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,000 and bolstered with 224,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUE now has a Market Capitalization of 193.11M and an Enterprise Value of 60.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4301, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3210.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRUE traded on average about 212.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 330.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41M to a low estimate of $37.35M. As of the current estimate, TrueCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.27M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.35M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.36M.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.3M and the low estimate is $183.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.