Understanding Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed at $59.72 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $60.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2587127 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.00.

For a deeper understanding of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when STUEWE RANDALL C sold 70,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,000 led to the insider holds 740,363 shares of the business.

Barden Larry bought 3,000 shares of DAR for $191,220 on May 11. The Director now owns 16,726 shares after completing the transaction at $63.74 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Adair Charles L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $54.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,075 and bolstered with 36,551 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.64B and an Enterprise Value of 14.38B. As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.68.

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $82.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.73.

For the past three months, DAR has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.72M over the past ten days. A total of 160.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of May 30, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $4.98.

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.