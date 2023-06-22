Understanding Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $1.39 down -28.72% from its previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860636 shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 16.41M and an Enterprise Value of 12.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8047.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUCY has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 7.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.23M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of May 30, 2023 were 59.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 110.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.