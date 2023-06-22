Understanding QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s financial health through ratios

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed the day trading at $115.76 down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $119.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7862465 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $140 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares for $124.19 per share. The transaction valued at 310,468 led to the insider holds 2,105 shares of the business.

Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares of QCOM for $310,132 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 4,605 shares after completing the transaction at $124.05 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, THOMPSON JAMES H, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $131.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,870 and left with 269,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 133.48B and an Enterprise Value of 142.79B. As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $156.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QCOM traded about 8.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QCOM traded about 9.07M shares per day. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of May 30, 2023 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 9.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

QCOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.20, up from 3.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $2.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 26 analysts recommending between $11.39 and $8.41.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $8.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.61B to a low estimate of $8.45B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $10.93B, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.73B, a decrease of -23.40% less than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.17B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.7B and the low estimate is $36.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.