Understanding Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) through its ratios

In the latest session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $5.54 down -9.03% from its previous closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601603 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,070 led to the insider holds 43,547 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $83,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Narayan Prabhu, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,670 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 125.67M and an Enterprise Value of 115.08M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVPH has traded an average of 191.63K shares per day and 235.79k over the past ten days. A total of 21.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of May 30, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.2.