Understanding Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)’s financial health through ratios

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) closed the day trading at $0.37 down -6.15% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0240 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1558464 shares were traded. TMPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3310.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMPO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMPO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.99M and an Enterprise Value of 30.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMPO has reached a high of $15.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7826.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMPO traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMPO traded about 707.47k shares per day. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.56M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TMPO as of May 30, 2023 were 294.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 605.98k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.05M, up 74.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.2M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.