Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Closes down -4.12% on Wednesday Trading

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed the day trading at $38.36 down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $40.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17374397 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of U, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Barrysmith Mark sold 8,620 shares for $36.27 per share. The transaction valued at 312,647 led to the insider holds 97,743 shares of the business.

Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares of U for $1,292,887 on Jun 05. The President, Grow now owns 1,638,959 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Dovrat Shlomo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 116,775 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 3,492,740 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 15.15B and an Enterprise Value of 16.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, U traded about 11.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, U traded about 22.66M shares per day. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of May 30, 2023 were 20.65M with a Short Ratio of 20.65M, compared to 24.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $518.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.25M, an increase of 70.10% less than the figure of $74.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.