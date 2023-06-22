Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock Closes down -0.82% on Wednesday Trading

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) closed the day trading at $1.21 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849278 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERU now has a Market Capitalization of 108.87M and an Enterprise Value of 102.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERU is -0.12, which has changed by -90.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4919.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERU traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERU traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 80.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 25.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of May 30, 2023 were 15.41M with a Short Ratio of 15.41M, compared to 14.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.27% and a Short% of Float of 20.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $9.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.94M to a low estimate of $6.5M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.6M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.35M, an increase of 261.10% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.78M and the low estimate is $27.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.