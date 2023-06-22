Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.42, down -21.79% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354336 shares were traded. VEDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3743.

To gain a deeper understanding of VEDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEDU now has a Market Capitalization of 21.08M and an Enterprise Value of 83.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.83.

Over the past 52 weeks, VEDU has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7553.

It appears that VEDU traded 523.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 76.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEDU as of May 30, 2023 were 40.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 48.83k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.