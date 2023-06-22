What shareholders can do to beat the market with Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) closed the day trading at $10.59 up 2.32% from the previous closing price of $10.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535600 shares were traded. LIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 2,850 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 34,353 led to the insider holds 11,673,558 shares of the business.

Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 4,841 shares of LIND for $58,140 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 11,676,408 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Lindblad Sven-Olof, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,585 shares for $12.09 each. As a result, the insider received 176,333 and left with 11,681,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIND now has a Market Capitalization of 551.15M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIND has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIND traded about 372.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIND traded about 409.11k shares per day. A total of 53.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.03M. Insiders hold about 25.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LIND as of May 30, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 6.68M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.62% and a Short% of Float of 22.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $114.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117M to a low estimate of $112.3M. As of the current estimate, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.91M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.05M, an increase of 56.00% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.5M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619M and the low estimate is $611.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.