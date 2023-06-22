Which analyst expects Certara Inc. (CERT) to perform well in the near future?

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed the day trading at $17.52 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $17.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974399 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when SMITH PATRICK F sold 19,104 shares for $21.55 per share. The transaction valued at 411,691 led to the insider holds 59,975 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 5,000 shares of CERT for $104,100 on May 11. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 177,368 shares after completing the transaction at $20.82 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Traynor Richard M., who serves as the SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $23.66 each. As a result, the insider received 118,300 and left with 182,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 199.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERT traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERT traded about 2.29M shares per day. A total of 158.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of May 30, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 8.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $92.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.32M to a low estimate of $90.61M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.76M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.64M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $370.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.64M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459M and the low estimate is $411.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.