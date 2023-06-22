Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Decline -0.58% in Day Trading, Closes at $120.97

The price of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) closed at $120.97 in the last session, down -0.58% from day before closing price of $121.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826048 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares for $114.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,148,790 led to the insider holds 33,477 shares of the business.

ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of WSM for $3,008,582 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 501,653 shares after completing the transaction at $150.43 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Benson Marta, who serves as the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $148.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,280 and left with 43,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.81B and an Enterprise Value of 8.93B. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSM is 1.60, which has changed by -0.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $176.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WSM traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.19M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.34% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of May 30, 2023 were 9.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.31M, compared to 9.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.50% and a Short% of Float of 19.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WSM is 3.60, which was 3.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 20.20% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $3.67 and low estimates of $2.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.27 and $11.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.61. EPS for the following year is $14.19, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.91 and $10.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.79B and the low estimate is $7.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.