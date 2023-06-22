World Kinect Corp (WKC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $22.30

World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) closed the day trading at $22.30 down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $23.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1864729 shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKC traded about 396.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKC traded about 602.55k shares per day. A total of 62.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.49M. Insiders hold about 3.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.32% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $13.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.78B to a low estimate of $12.68B. As of the current estimate, World Kinect Corp’s year-ago sales were $17.12B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.3B, a decrease of -15.00% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.72B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.04B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.49B and the low estimate is $49.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.