ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $16.02 up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $16.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527202 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZipRecruiter Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 11,944 shares for $16.02 per share. The transaction valued at 191,284 led to the insider holds 165,600 shares of the business.

YARBROUGH TIMOTHY G. sold 8,812 shares of ZIP for $141,162 on Jun 20. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 233,264 shares after completing the transaction at $16.02 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,369 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider received 22,328 and left with 87,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZIP has traded an average of 668.86K shares per day and 675.2k over the past ten days. A total of 104.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of May 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $173.2M to a low estimate of $167.29M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.94M, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $696.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861M and the low estimate is $706.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.