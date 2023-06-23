12 analysts offer recommendations for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) stock

The price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) closed at $11.08 in the last session, down -1.95% from day before closing price of $11.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6086618 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 417.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.04B and an Enterprise Value of 7.03B. As of this moment, Blue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 461.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OWL traded on average about 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 456.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.22M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of May 30, 2023 were 20.99M with a Short Ratio of 20.99M, compared to 20.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OWL is 0.56, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $394.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.43M to a low estimate of $391.76M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $327.25M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.06M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $424.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.