A correction may be in store for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed the day trading at $237.34 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $241.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2409630 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $263.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MacLennan David bought 400 shares for $249.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,716 led to the insider holds 3,709 shares of the business.

Long Suzette M sold 8,000 shares of CAT for $2,008,289 on Feb 09. The CLO/General Counsel now owns 8,776 shares after completing the transaction at $251.04 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, DICKINSON DANIEL M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,070 shares for $251.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,524,905 and left with 5,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAT now has a Market Capitalization of 124.45B and an Enterprise Value of 154.70B. As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $266.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAT traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAT traded about 3.34M shares per day. A total of 516.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 511.18M.

Dividends & Splits

CAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 3.60 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.09 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.17, with high estimates of $4.77 and low estimates of $3.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.57 and $16.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.97. EPS for the following year is $18.2, with 24 analysts recommending between $20.56 and $14.29.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $16.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.27B to a low estimate of $16.12B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.25B, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.06B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.5B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.43B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.51B and the low estimate is $57.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.