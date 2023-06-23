A glimpse at AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) was $184.99 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $189.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617113 shares were traded. AVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $212 from $199 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Birenbaum Matthew H. sold 4,000 shares for $176.10 per share. The transaction valued at 704,397 led to the insider holds 62,559 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVB now has a Market Capitalization of 26.89B and an Enterprise Value of 34.86B. As of this moment, AvalonBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVB has reached a high of $220.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.00.

Shares Statistics:

AVB traded an average of 779.64K shares per day over the past three months and 774.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.45M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVB as of May 30, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.42, AVB has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 78.51% for AVB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 8:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.02 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.68 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $690M to a low estimate of $662.3M. As of the current estimate, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $643.65M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.68M, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $710M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $673.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.