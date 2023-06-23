A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

As of close of business last night, Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.02, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $29.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456138 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 10.57B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWEN traded 825.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 970.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.46, CWEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75.