Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock Closes down -1.92% on Thursday Trading

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) closed the day trading at $13.81 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682486 shares were traded. AKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when CROCKER DOUGLAS II bought 28,250 shares for $12.90 per share. The transaction valued at 364,425 led to the insider holds 112,397 shares of the business.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 807 shares of AKR for $12,293 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 37,614 shares after completing the transaction at $15.23 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, LUSCOMBE WENDY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 800 shares for $15.05 each. As a result, the insider received 12,042 and left with 38,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has reached a high of $18.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKR traded about 711.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKR traded about 864.78k shares per day. A total of 95.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.84% stake in the company. Shares short for AKR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

AKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $67.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.36M to a low estimate of $67.42M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.56M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.34M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.81M, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.71M and the low estimate is $287.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.