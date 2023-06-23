ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stocks Reach New Highs at $21.93 During Trading Session

After finishing at $21.97 in the prior trading day, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $21.93, down -0.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616172 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Warsop Thomas W III bought 3,333 shares for $24.16 per share. The transaction valued at 80,535 led to the insider holds 178,307 shares of the business.

Warsop Thomas W III bought 39,667 shares of ACIW for $935,641 on Jun 06. The Director, President and CEO now owns 174,974 shares after completing the transaction at $23.59 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Guerra Deborah L, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 7,939 shares for $23.09 each. As a result, the insider received 183,336 and left with 55,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $29.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 682.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 942.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $305.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.9M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.43M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.9M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $361.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.