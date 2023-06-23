Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) was $67.54 for the day, up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $67.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807267 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 13,471 shares for $67.27 per share. The transaction valued at 906,140 led to the insider holds 27,570 shares of the business.

BEAVER STEVEN KENT sold 13,118 shares of AFL for $870,119 on May 12. The SVP, CFO, Aflac US now owns 20,793 shares after completing the transaction at $66.33 per share. On May 10, another insider, HOWARD JUNE P, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 8,230 shares for $67.57 each. As a result, the insider received 556,101 and left with 119,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFL now has a Market Capitalization of 40.80B and an Enterprise Value of 44.41B. As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $74.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.64.

Shares Statistics:

AFL traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 611.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of May 30, 2023 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 8.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.62, AFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 23.30% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.37B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.75B and the low estimate is $17.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.