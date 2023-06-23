Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $88.26

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed the day trading at $88.26 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $88.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236363 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 275 shares for $91.20 per share. The transaction valued at 25,080 led to the insider holds 92,006 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 271 shares of AKAM for $25,016 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 91,731 shares after completing the transaction at $92.31 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 274 shares for $91.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,044 and bolstered with 91,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 13.40B and an Enterprise Value of 15.88B. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $98.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKAM traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKAM traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 155.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of May 30, 2023 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 9.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.84 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $929.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.2M to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.33M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $931.04M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $921.87M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.