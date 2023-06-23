American Express Company (AXP) Shares Rise by 0.20% to Close at $168.26

As of close of business last night, American Express Company’s stock clocked out at $168.26, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $167.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2755830 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Herena Monique sold 22,841 shares for $152.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,491,018 led to the insider holds 13,770 shares of the business.

Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares of AXP for $952,187 on Mar 08. The President, U.S. Consumer Serv now owns 7,045 shares after completing the transaction at $174.52 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Herena Monique, who serves as the Chief Colleague Experience Off of the company, sold 15,217 shares for $173.18 each. As a result, the insider received 2,635,280 and left with 13,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXP now has a Market Capitalization of 124.80B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $182.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXP traded 3.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 743.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of May 30, 2023 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 6.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, AXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.61, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $2.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $10.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.13. EPS for the following year is $12.47, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.38 and $10.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $15.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.95B to a low estimate of $14.9B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $13.39B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.6B, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.21B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.86B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.95B and the low estimate is $61.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.