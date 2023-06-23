Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) expected to report EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed the day trading at $26.32 up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $26.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514237 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Faust Megan sold 2,700 shares for $26.38 per share. The transaction valued at 71,226 led to the insider holds 35,394 shares of the business.

Faust Megan sold 2,700 shares of AMKR for $71,685 on Jun 09. The CFO now owns 35,394 shares after completing the transaction at $26.55 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Engel Kevin, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,570 shares for $25.42 each. As a result, the insider received 90,749 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.40B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $31.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMKR traded about 884.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMKR traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 245.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.67M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Dividends & Splits

AMKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Amkor Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.