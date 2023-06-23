An investigation into Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) closed at $307.25 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $313.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4888301 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accenture plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $316 from $250 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Shook Ellyn sold 5,250 shares for $275.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,448,451 led to the insider holds 26,908 shares of the business.

Unruch Joel sold 556 shares of ACN for $153,910 on Apr 21. The General Counsel/Corp Secretary now owns 42,739 shares after completing the transaction at $276.82 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Ollagnier Jean-Marc, who serves as the Chief Executive – Europe of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $280.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750,350 and left with 174,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 197.80B and an Enterprise Value of 194.76B. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $327.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $242.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 278.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACN has traded an average of 2.74M shares per day and 3.3M over the past ten days. A total of 630.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 620.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of May 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 7.71M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACN is 4.48, from 4.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ACN, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.9, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.8, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $12.57, with 21 analysts recommending between $13.2 and $12.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8B to a low estimate of $16.34B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.16B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.35B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.59B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.24B and the low estimate is $66.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.