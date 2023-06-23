An overall feel about Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) was $31.27 for the day, down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $31.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6097150 shares were traded. HAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Miller Jeffrey Allen sold 10,057 shares for $30.18 per share. The transaction valued at 303,520 led to the insider holds 819,173 shares of the business.

Miller Jeffrey Allen sold 271,283 shares of HAL for $8,206,311 on May 08. The Director, President & CEO now owns 829,230 shares after completing the transaction at $30.25 per share. On May 08, another insider, Geer Charles Jr., who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 12,065 shares for $30.60 each. As a result, the insider received 369,189 and left with 52,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAL now has a Market Capitalization of 28.80B and an Enterprise Value of 35.89B. As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.05.

Shares Statistics:

HAL traded an average of 9.74M shares per day over the past three months and 7.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 904.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 901.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of May 30, 2023 were 27.21M with a Short Ratio of 27.21M, compared to 28.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, HAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 27 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.95B to a low estimate of $5.72B. As of the current estimate, Halliburton Company’s year-ago sales were $5.07B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.3B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.56B and the low estimate is $23.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.