Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock clocked out at $186.11, up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $185.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2973163 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $186.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $250 from $230 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 30,591 shares for $192.75 per share. The transaction valued at 5,896,529 led to the insider holds 27,458 shares of the business.

SICCHITANO KENTON J sold 8,460 shares of ADI for $1,628,576 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 28,335 shares after completing the transaction at $192.50 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, ROCHE VINCENT, who serves as the Chair & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $181.03 each. As a result, the insider received 4,525,784 and left with 70,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADI now has a Market Capitalization of 92.98B and an Enterprise Value of 98.53B. As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $198.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADI traded 3.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 504.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.70M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of May 30, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, ADI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.52. EPS for the following year is $10.09, with 25 analysts recommending between $13 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $3.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.02B, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.