Analysis of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC): Selected Notes

In the latest session, SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) closed at $57.66 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $58.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623385 shares were traded. SEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SEI Investments Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when WEST ALFRED P JR sold 41,304 shares for $57.68 per share. The transaction valued at 2,382,415 led to the insider holds 8,419,729 shares of the business.

WEST ALFRED P JR sold 58,687 shares of SEIC for $3,443,753 on Jun 21. The Executive Chairman now owns 8,461,033 shares after completing the transaction at $58.68 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, WEST ALFRED P JR, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 46,647 shares for $58.99 each. As a result, the insider received 2,751,707 and left with 8,519,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEIC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.80B and an Enterprise Value of 6.96B. As of this moment, SEI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEIC has reached a high of $64.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEIC has traded an average of 521.37K shares per day and 552.54k over the past ten days. A total of 134.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.51M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SEIC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SEIC is 0.86, from 0.83 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for SEIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $475.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $482.48M to a low estimate of $473M. As of the current estimate, SEI Investments Company’s year-ago sales were $481.67M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.64M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $493.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $474M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.