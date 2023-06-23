Analysis of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC): Selected Notes

After finishing at $69.81 in the prior trading day, Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) closed at $68.51, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976724 shares were traded. WTFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when TEGLIA KARIN GUSTAFSON bought 1,000 shares for $62.92 per share. The transaction valued at 62,920 led to the insider holds 14,213 shares of the business.

CRANE TIMOTHY bought 1,500 shares of WTFC for $91,305 on May 11. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 42,707 shares after completing the transaction at $60.87 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, HACKETT H PATRICK JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,100 shares for $73.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 520,501 and bolstered with 47,173 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B. As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $97.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 528.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 504.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.98M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.42, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 16.00% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $9.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.92. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $558.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $566.07M to a low estimate of $551.26M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $440.75M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.9M, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $573M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $554.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.