Analyst EPS estimates for Carter’s Inc. (CRI) stock

After finishing at $68.19 in the prior trading day, Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $66.92, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590711 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $86.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 783.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.60M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.95% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $600.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $589.97M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $700.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $786.73M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.