Analyst EPS estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) stock

In the latest session, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) closed at $91.81 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $92.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503740 shares were traded. RHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on September 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $103 from $95 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when REED COLIN V sold 15,000 shares for $97.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,455,600 led to the insider holds 782,614 shares of the business.

REED COLIN V sold 15,000 shares of RHP for $1,439,250 on Jun 02. The Exec. Chairman of the Board now owns 797,614 shares after completing the transaction at $95.95 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Bhasin Rachna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,810 shares for $92.53 each. As a result, the insider received 445,069 and left with 4,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 8.22B. As of this moment, Ryman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHP has reached a high of $98.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RHP has traded an average of 499.56K shares per day and 630.13k over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.97M. Insiders hold about 3.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHP as of May 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RHP is 4.00, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for RHP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $514.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $524.1M to a low estimate of $507.07M. As of the current estimate, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $470.2M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.97M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $514.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.