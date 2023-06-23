Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) closed the day trading at $51.20 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $52.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925470 shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when MUSIL SCOTT A sold 7,600 shares for $52.28 per share. The transaction valued at 397,328 led to the insider holds 81,078 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.93B and an Enterprise Value of 8.97B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $55.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FR traded about 717.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FR traded about 853.22k shares per day. A total of 132.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.61M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

FR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $148.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.6M to a low estimate of $146.83M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.58M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.93M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $623M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.