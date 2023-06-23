Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Welltower Inc. (WELL)

In the latest session, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) closed at $78.46 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $78.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625883 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Welltower Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.26B and an Enterprise Value of 54.06B. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 326.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $86.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WELL has traded an average of 2.41M shares per day and 3.65M over the past ten days. A total of 492.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.18M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of May 30, 2023 were 13.86M with a Short Ratio of 13.86M, compared to 13.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WELL is 2.44, from 2.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 905.31% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.