Analysts provide stock recommendations for Formula One Group (FWONK)

After finishing at $77.31 in the prior trading day, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed at $76.60, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658432 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWONK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares for $73.79 per share. The transaction valued at 434,047 led to the insider holds 72,644 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of FWONK for $49,320 on Apr 24. The CAO/PFO now owns 15,805 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $35.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,165 and bolstered with 22,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWONK now has a Market Capitalization of 17.90B and an Enterprise Value of 19.27B. As of this moment, Formula’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $80.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 813.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.04M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of May 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $381M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $377M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $360M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.28M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.