Analysts provide stock recommendations for Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed the day trading at $175.68 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $176.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163217 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 76.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 73.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Roe Peggy Fang sold 1,500 shares for $181.13 per share. The transaction valued at 271,688 led to the insider holds 17,885 shares of the business.

Roe Peggy Fang sold 1,500 shares of MAR for $268,650 on May 09. The EVP & Chf. Customer Officer now owns 19,685 shares after completing the transaction at $179.10 per share. On May 08, another insider, Pinto Drew, who serves as the EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology of the company, sold 700 shares for $176.75 each. As a result, the insider received 123,725 and left with 4,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAR now has a Market Capitalization of 53.43B and an Enterprise Value of 64.55B. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 390.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $183.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAR traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAR traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 309.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of May 30, 2023 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.89M, compared to 5.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

MAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 1.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.33. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.06 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.59B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.34B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.77B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.1B and the low estimate is $23.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.