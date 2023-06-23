Analyzing Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s quick and current ratios

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed the day trading at $27.96 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $28.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50581400 shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Koder Matthew M sold 105,054 shares for $34.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,600,411 led to the insider holds 319,803 shares of the business.

Koder Matthew M sold 214,745 shares of BAC for $7,712,137 on Feb 02. The Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking now owns 214,747 shares after completing the transaction at $35.91 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 155 shares for $47500.00 each. As a result, the insider received 7,362,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAC now has a Market Capitalization of 227.68B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $38.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAC traded about 52.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAC traded about 42.05M shares per day. A total of 8.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.96B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of May 30, 2023 were 68.84M with a Short Ratio of 68.84M, compared to 93.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

BAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.87 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

