Analyzing CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)’s quick and current ratios

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) closed the day trading at $19.27 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012387 shares were traded. CTRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.64B. As of this moment, CareTrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTRE traded about 571.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTRE traded about 899.81k shares per day. A total of 99.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.30M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRE as of May 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

CTRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82.

Earnings Estimates

