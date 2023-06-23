Analyzing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) was $64.61 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $65.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791134 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 285.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,000 shares for $66.26 per share. The transaction valued at 397,560 led to the insider holds 245,201 shares of the business.

Turner Leagh Erin sold 7,000 shares of CDAY for $420,000 on May 17. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 245,201 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,772 shares for $57.82 each. As a result, the insider received 102,457 and left with 123,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.19B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 98.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.37.

Shares Statistics:

CDAY traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAY as of May 30, 2023 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.71M, compared to 10.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $360M to a low estimate of $356.8M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.2M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.4M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.