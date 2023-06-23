Analyzing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s quick and current ratios

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) closed the day trading at $30.57 down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $30.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3518399 shares were traded. JNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JNPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when rahim rami sold 6,250 shares for $29.92 per share. The transaction valued at 186,992 led to the insider holds 912,746 shares of the business.

rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of JNPR for $183,189 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 918,996 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, rahim rami, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $30.33 each. As a result, the insider received 189,591 and left with 925,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JNPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.91B and an Enterprise Value of 10.53B. As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $34.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JNPR traded about 4.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JNPR traded about 4.02M shares per day. A total of 322.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.92M with a Short Ratio of 7.92M, compared to 8.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

JNPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Juniper Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.