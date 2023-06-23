Analyzing Micron Technology Inc. (MU)’s quick and current ratios

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) closed the day trading at $66.25 up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $65.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8044687 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,400,000 led to the insider holds 188,340 shares of the business.

BEYER RICHARD M sold 4,000 shares of MU for $239,520 on May 09. The Director now owns 95,660 shares after completing the transaction at $59.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Sadana Sumit, who serves as the EVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 32,500 shares for $62.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,031,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 72.01B and an Enterprise Value of 74.08B. As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 110.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $74.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MU traded about 18.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MU traded about 15.47M shares per day. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of May 30, 2023 were 29.61M with a Short Ratio of 29.61M, compared to 25.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

MU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.46, up from 0.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 31.30% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.13 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.74 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.65. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 29 analysts recommending between $5.1 and -$2.1.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $3.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84B to a low estimate of $3.29B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated decrease of -57.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B, a decrease of -40.40% over than the figure of -$57.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.32B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.44B and the low estimate is $15.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.