Analyzing Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO)’s quick and current ratios

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) closed the day trading at $32.50 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $32.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349453 shares were traded. PECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PECO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 587.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when CHAO LESLIE T bought 10,000 shares for $29.18 per share. The transaction valued at 291,800 led to the insider holds 45,426 shares of the business.

Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares of PECO for $301,632 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 10,439 shares after completing the transaction at $31.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PECO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.86B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PECO has reached a high of $35.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PECO traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PECO traded about 3.98M shares per day. A total of 117.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.61M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PECO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

PECO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $147.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151M to a low estimate of $142.45M. As of the current estimate, Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.52M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.03M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.37M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $630.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.32M and the low estimate is $607M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.