Analyzing Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.51, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $51.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052330 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 3,500 shares for $52.70 per share. The transaction valued at 184,450 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

SISKIND RICHARD sold 20,000 shares of SKX for $1,073,504 on May 03. The Director now owns 152,999 shares after completing the transaction at $53.68 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NASON MARK A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,093 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 49,314 and left with 18,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.93B and an Enterprise Value of 8.78B. As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $54.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKX traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 2.37M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

