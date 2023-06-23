Analyzing Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Ventas Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.49, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $44.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1843475 shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 1,242 shares for $42.57 per share. The transaction valued at 52,870 led to the insider holds 24,528 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 32,932 shares of VTR for $1,736,834 on Feb 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 863,555 shares after completing the transaction at $52.74 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 548 shares for $52.01 each. As a result, the insider received 28,501 and left with 870,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTR now has a Market Capitalization of 17.99B and an Enterprise Value of 30.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $54.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTR traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 399.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 6.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, VTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.13B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.