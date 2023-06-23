Analyzing W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.64, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $68.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923480 shares were traded. WPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when ALEXANDER MARK A bought 1,000 shares for $72.48 per share. The transaction valued at 72,479 led to the insider holds 26,118 shares of the business.

Zander Brian H sold 200 shares of WPC for $16,812 on Feb 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,266 shares after completing the transaction at $84.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.60B and an Enterprise Value of 22.71B. As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has reached a high of $89.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WPC traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 983.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WPC as of May 30, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 6.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.25, WPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $427.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $441.84M to a low estimate of $408.6M. As of the current estimate, W. P. Carey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.79M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.01M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $461.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.